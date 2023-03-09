Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 9, 2023

We are looking for a Test Analyst to join our Cape Town-based (hybrid way of work). The successful person will have between 4 – 6 years of Manual Testing experience.

  • Functional Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.
  • Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC/ ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.
  • Building and maintaining regression test packs.
  • Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).
  • Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.
  • Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.
  • Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.
  • API Testing (Postman/ SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).
  • Mobile testing is preferable (Manual/ Appium).
  • Other Technologies: Jira.

Further details:
Location: Cape Town
Contract position (Hybrid)
Senior level (4 – 6 years)
Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications

Desired Skills:

  • Manual Testing
  • API: SOAP UI or POSTMAN
  • Performing back-end
  • Agile
  • Azure DevOps or JIRA

