App connects trans-Atlantic slave trade descendants

African descendants living in the diaspora can now reconnect with their African culture and history.

The Reconnek app will explore how it can bridge the gap between Africa and its descendants in the Diaspora, allowing users to rediscover their shared past, present, and future. Join us as we embark on a journey of reconnection that will change lives forever.

The Reconnek app is offered in the Google Play store and the Apple App store. It is a place for people born in foreign communities to find each other in their new home city for tips, dates, jobs, and more. While also bridging the ancestral gap for those affected by the trans-Atlantic slave trade back to their roots.

Reconnek’s partnership with governmental institutions aims to support the repatriation efforts of those affected by the transatlantic slave trade. Through the app, users can access information about their ancestry, including family history, migration routes, and cultural traditions. They can also connect with local communities and participate in cultural events and ceremonies.

The objective is to reinforce the actions and measures securing the full enjoyment of economic, social, cultural, civil, and political rights of people of African Descent, and their full and equal participation in society.

The Reconnek App was created by two young entrepreneurs, who are of African descent. The app is still in its early stages, but it has already been used by thousands of people to reconnect with their roots.

It is based on the premise that many African descendants in the diaspora do not know where their ancestors came from. This is because the trans-Atlantic slave trade tore families apart and erased much of Africa’s history. The app allows users to input their ancestor’s name and country of origin and then uses data from ships’ manifests and other historical records to try to match them up with an ancestor who was taken from Africa during the slave trade.

So far, the Reconnek App has been successful in connecting hundreds of people with their African ancestors. It is hoped that as more people use the app, it will help to close the gap between the diaspora and Africa, and shed light on the hidden history of the transatlantic slave trade.

The app’s features include a DNA ancestry test, which provides users with a breakdown of their genetic ethnicity, and a virtual reality experience that allows users to explore historical sites and cultural landmarks. The app also includes a community forum where users can connect with others and share their experiences.