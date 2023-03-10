Backend PHP Developer

Our client is looking for a PHP/Laravel Developer to join their team at Great Westerford Office Park, Rondebosch, Cape Town to help meet the demands of our rapid growth.

You will be involved in expanding our existing payment platform and building new and exciting features and applications relating to payments,e-commerce, fraud detection and security. The successful candidate will possess strong Laravel skills and ageneral enthusiasm for web development, the internet and the online payment industry.

Support the Technical Manager with development, timeline and architecture decisions- Mentor and support the mid-level developers in your team- Code review work completed by your team- Maintain and enforce company standards and policies- Communicating and co-ordinating with external parties relating to development projects- Translation of business requirements into detailed designs for implementation- Front-end and back-end development using the above technologies- Testing and documentation of developed code- Maintaining integration tests, unit tests and user acceptance tests- Identify and close any potential security risks- Refactoring code to improve quality

Managing and resolving connectivity issues to supplier systems- Internal technical support and administration- General client relations and administrative tasks- Researching possible innovations or contribute to open-source projects and presenting this to the team

Technologies you’ll be exposed to

Micro-Services- PHP, Laravel & Lumen- JavaScript, [URL Removed] jQuery, Node.js- PCI (Payments Card Industry) and Data Security Standards- Docker- Composer- Git- Jira- Ubuntu- Webpack, Gulp

Minimum qualifications and experience

At least 3 – 7 years PHP and Laravel development experience working with OOP- Working experience of MVC design pattern- Working knowledge of MySQL or MariaDB (including transactions and atomicity)- A working understanding of Linux- Any experience with eCommerce systems a plus- Some front-end design experience, but not essential- Grade 12 certificate and relevant certifications from an accredited institution- Degree in computer science, engineering or related area a plus

Personal Attributes

Be able to operate independently, but also work as a member of a team- Be self-motivated and have high energy levels- Have strong communications skills- Be an analytical thinker with meticulous attention to detail- Be able to use initiative in problem-solving- Genuine interest and passion about technology- Have a sense of humour :-)- Active participation in the open-source community is strongly encouraged

Benefits & Culture

Flexitime

One day per sprint as “own time” or R&D Day (every second Friday)- Casual dress code- Good coffee from our in-house barista and free fruit- Gym in main building- Day-care in main building

Desired Skills:

PHP

Laravel

Javascript

Vue.js

