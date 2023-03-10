Business Analyst – 1826 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Business Analyst
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Develop Non-functional requirements like system performance and fault tolerance
- Develop user stories with acceptance criteria
- Identify business issues and data challenges of the organization and industry
- Identifying, assessing, and documenting business requirements
- Experience in Data Modelling based on Entity Diagram Mapping
- Creating and executing against an individual development plan with management support
- Persistence in resolving difficult problems and getting colleagues to provide guidance and or input
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Very good experience and knowledge of data modelling, business intelligence, business analytics, process management, requirements engineering and confident handling of modelling tools
- Solid knowledge of the entire software development process and the associated acceptance testing
- Excellent knowledge of AWS and Cloud solutions especially Cloud Data Hub
- Experience with databases and database languages (SQL Lab) in order to analyze and validate existing requirements and concepts in detail
- Technical language skills and business process understanding
- Knowledge of technical standards and tools such as XML, Jira or Confluence
- In-Depth understanding of Agile Development Process and BIZ/DEV/OPS
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts
- Understanding of AWS Cloud Hosting Principles
- The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
- Business case development
- Modelling techniques and method
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organization
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Process and conceptual diagram documentation understanding
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- SQL
- AWS