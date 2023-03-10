Business Analyst – 1826 – Gauteng Pretoria

Mar 10, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Business Analyst

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Develop Non-functional requirements like system performance and fault tolerance
  • Develop user stories with acceptance criteria
  • Identify business issues and data challenges of the organization and industry
  • Identifying, assessing, and documenting business requirements
  • Experience in Data Modelling based on Entity Diagram Mapping
  • Creating and executing against an individual development plan with management support
  • Persistence in resolving difficult problems and getting colleagues to provide guidance and or input

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Very good experience and knowledge of data modelling, business intelligence, business analytics, process management, requirements engineering and confident handling of modelling tools
  • Solid knowledge of the entire software development process and the associated acceptance testing
  • Excellent knowledge of AWS and Cloud solutions especially Cloud Data Hub
  • Experience with databases and database languages (SQL Lab) in order to analyze and validate existing requirements and concepts in detail
  • Technical language skills and business process understanding
  • Knowledge of technical standards and tools such as XML, Jira or Confluence
  • In-Depth understanding of Agile Development Process and BIZ/DEV/OPS
  • Understanding of systems engineering concepts
  • Understanding of AWS Cloud Hosting Principles
  • The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
  • Business case development
  • Modelling techniques and method
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Agile
  • SQL

