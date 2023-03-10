Business Intelligence Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Purpose:
Provide business solutions to meet the changing needs of the company and its customers by successfully identifying their requirements through analysis and evaluation of company data.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Experience with other BI tools and data visualization technologies (e.g. QlikView)
- Knowledge of cloud computing, big data, and machine learning technologies
- Ability to write clean, efficient, and well-documented code
- Experience with Agile development methodologies
Responsibilities:
- Design and implement business intelligence solutions using Microsoft PowerBI and QlikView
- Analyze and interpret complex data to provide actionable insights to support business decisions.
- Develop and maintain data models, dashboards, and reports to meet business requirements
- Collaborate with management to understand their reporting needs and provide data-driven insights
- Implement data visualization best practices and ensure data accuracy, consistency, and relevance
- Utilize Azure to manage and store large data sets and ensure data security and privacy
Requirements:
- 1 – 2 years BI Analyst experience
- Proven experience as a BI analyst using Microsoft PowerBI and QlikView
- Strong understanding of data visualization, data warehousing, and data management concepts
- Knowledge of Azure services, including Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Lake, and Azure SQL Database
- Proficient in SQL and experience with other data query languages (e.g., DAX, M)
- Ability to work with large and complex data sets and perform data analysis and modeling.
- Excellent communication, collaboration, and presentation skills
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- Business Intelligence
- BI
- Power BI
- Azure
- SQL