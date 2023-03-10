ChatGPT debuts in Azure OpenAI Service

Microsoft has announved that ChatGPT is available in preview in Azure OpenAI Service.

Eric Boyd, corporate vice-president: AI platform at Microsoft, explains that more than 1 000 customers are now applying the most advanced AI models – including Dall-E 2, GPT-3.5, Codex, and other large language models backed by the unique supercomputing and enterprise capabilities of Azure – to innovate in new ways.

“Since ChatGPT was introduced late last year, we’ve seen a variety of scenarios it can be used for, such as summarizing content, generating suggested email copy, and even helping with software programming questions,” he writes. “Now with ChatGPT in preview in Azure OpenAI Service, developers can integrate custom AI-powered experiences directly into their own applications, including enhancing existing bots to handle unexpected questions, recapping call center conversations to enable faster customer support resolutions, creating new ad copy with personalized offers, automating claims processing, and more.

“Cognitive services can be combined with Azure OpenAI to create compelling use cases for enterprises. For example, see how Azure OpenAI and Azure Cognitive Search can be combined to use conversational language for knowledge base retrieval on enterprise data.”

Internally, Microsoft has been blending the large language models from OpenAI and the AI-optimised infrastructure of Azure to introduce new experiences across its consumer and enterprise products, says Boyd.

Some examples include:

* GitHub Copilot leverages AI models in Azure OpenAI Service to help developers accelerate code development with its AI pair programmer.

* Microsoft Teams Premium includes intelligent recap and AI-generated chapters to help individuals, teams, and organisations be more productive.

* Microsoft Viva Sales’ new AI-powered seller experience offers suggested email content and data-driven insights to help sales teams focus on strategic selling motions to customers.

* Microsoft Bing introduced an AI-powered chat option to enhance consumers’ search experience in completely new ways.

Now, customers and partners can also create new intelligent apps and solutions using a no-code approach in Azure OpenAI Studio. In addition to offering customisability for every model offered through the service, Azure OpenAI Studio also offers a unique interface to customise ChatGPT and configure response behaviour.