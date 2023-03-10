Data Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg

The purpose of the role is to provide administrative support to the PMO office regarding PMIS system information management. This includes reporting, liaising with all management levels to provide summarized information on internal and external projects being managed through the PMO.
Key Responsibilities:
Strategic Functions
- Aid the planning, execution, monitoring and control and closure of the projects
- Aid with the expediting measures to prevent programme delays by actively engaging and managing project managers
Programme Management Functions
- General data capture, verification; analysis and reporting
- Ensure that all project related documentation is captured and approved
- Develop dashboard reports and advanced filters to provide leadership with meaningful operational/performance metrics and status reports.
- Create/maintain PMIS projects
- Ensure that new user to PMIS are registered.
- Provide user management training, and support for PMIS to project teams
- Manage all complaints and resolve all issues on PMIS system for overall projects
- Develop and prepare reports for all projects
- Analyze work of project team and recommend processes to for continuous enhancements
- Perform monthly audit on all quality control functions on all projects on the PMIS system.
- Manage and organize all incoming data
- Ensure timely resolutions of all project queries
Qualifications and experience
- The minimum qualification requirement is a project management certificate or equivalent (experience in field)
- Require strong leadership skills to coordinate and assist project teams
- Data capture, analysis and reporting
- 3 years’ experience in a similar job function at a project or programme level.
- MS Office proficient. (Excel included)
- Understanding of MS Projects and the application thereof
- Understanding of PMIS System (Unifier)
- Programme, project and contract management
- Strong verbal and written communication skills, effective presentation skills and skills to express complex concepts in business terms
- Strong analytical skills
Desired Skills:
- MIS
- MS Project
- Management Reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree