Data Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg

The purpose of the role is to provide administrative support to the PMO office regarding PMIS system information management. This includes reporting, liaising with all management levels to provide summarized information on internal and external projects being managed through the PMO.

Key Responsibilities:

Strategic Functions

Aid the planning, execution, monitoring and control and closure of the projects

Aid with the expediting measures to prevent programme delays by actively engaging and managing project managers

Programme Management Functions

General data capture, verification; analysis and reporting

Ensure that all project related documentation is captured and approved

Develop dashboard reports and advanced filters to provide leadership with meaningful operational/performance metrics and status reports.

Create/maintain PMIS projects

Ensure that new user to PMIS are registered.

Provide user management training, and support for PMIS to project teams

Manage all complaints and resolve all issues on PMIS system for overall projects

Develop and prepare reports for all projects

Analyze work of project team and recommend processes to for continuous enhancements

Perform monthly audit on all quality control functions on all projects on the PMIS system.

Manage and organize all incoming data

Ensure timely resolutions of all project queries

Qualifications and experience

The minimum qualification requirement is a project management certificate or equivalent (experience in field)

Require strong leadership skills to coordinate and assist project teams

Data capture, analysis and reporting

3 years’ experience in a similar job function at a project or programme level.

MS Office proficient. (Excel included)

Understanding of MS Projects and the application thereof

Understanding of PMIS System (Unifier)

Programme, project and contract management

Strong verbal and written communication skills, effective presentation skills and skills to express complex concepts in business terms

Strong analytical skills

Desired Skills:

MIS

MS Project

Management Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position