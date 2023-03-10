DevOps Engineer – Bellville – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Reputable IT Services company is looking for a suitably qualified DevOps Engineer to join their team in Bellville.
Core Outputs
- Develop and support commercial grade web applications and solutions
- Deliver work to agreed quality, standards and complexity.
- Provide creative and analytical solutions in a problem-solving environment
- Strong ability to take ownership of assigned tasks
- Be part of a team that focuses on the following :
- New client requirements
- Concepts
- Innovation requests
- Automation
- Scripting
- Solutions
Essential Requirements
- Grade 12
- Valid Code B drivers licence
- Own transport
- Software Development Qualification/Certificate
- 1 – 2 years Development Experience
- 3 – 5 years technical experience in an IT Infrastructure Management environment
- 3 – 5 years Linux Server / Windows Server Experience / Networking
- 3 – 5 years Virtualization Experience (VMware)
Beneficial Skills
- Scripting
- NodeJS
- Perl
- Bash
- Frontend
- VueJS/React/Angular experience
- HTML
- CSS
- PHP
- Operating Systems
- Linux (RHCE)
- Windows (MCSE)
- Android
- IOS
- Networking Technology
- Mikrotik
- Cisco (CCNA)
- Huawei
- Operational Services
- Networking (Network +)
- Security (Security +)
- Hardware (A+)
- Virtualization and Cloud
- VMWare
- AWS
- Azure
- Google Cloud
- Data mining
- SQL
- NoSQL (ES, Mongo, Influx)
- Version Control and Incident Management
- Jira
- GIT
- RT
- SNOW
- 4Me
- CA Unicenter
- BMC Remedy
- Containers and Automation
- Ansible
- Docker
- Office and Open-source Technologies
- Office (all aspects)
- Open-source Technologies
- Markup and API’s
- restApi
- XML
- json
- Yml
- 3rd Party Tools
- ExtraHop
- Catchpoint
- Tapping
- Thousand Eyes
- AFN
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- PHP
- Security
- Cloud
- Networking
- Development
- Containers