DevOps Engineer – Bellville – Western Cape Eikenbosch

DevOps Engineer – Bellville – Western Cape

Mar 10, 2023

Reputable IT Services company is looking for a suitably qualified DevOps Engineer to join their team in Bellville.
Core Outputs

  • Develop and support commercial grade web applications and solutions
  • Deliver work to agreed quality, standards and complexity.
  • Provide creative and analytical solutions in a problem-solving environment
  • Strong ability to take ownership of assigned tasks
  • Be part of a team that focuses on the following :
    • New client requirements
    • Concepts
    • Innovation requests
    • Automation
    • Scripting
    • Solutions

Essential Requirements

  • Grade 12
  • Valid Code B drivers licence
  • Own transport
  • Software Development Qualification/Certificate
  • 1 – 2 years Development Experience
  • 3 – 5 years technical experience in an IT Infrastructure Management environment
  • 3 – 5 years Linux Server / Windows Server Experience / Networking
  • 3 – 5 years Virtualization Experience (VMware)

Beneficial Skills

  • Scripting
    • NodeJS
    • Perl
    • Bash

  • Frontend
    • VueJS/React/Angular experience
    • HTML
    • CSS
    • PHP

  • Operating Systems
    • Linux (RHCE)
    • Windows (MCSE)
    • Android
    • IOS

  • Networking Technology
    • Mikrotik
    • Cisco (CCNA)
    • Huawei

  • Operational Services
    • Networking (Network +)
    • Security (Security +)
    • Hardware (A+)

  • Virtualization and Cloud
    • VMWare
    • AWS
    • Azure
    • Google Cloud

  • Data mining
    • SQL
    • NoSQL (ES, Mongo, Influx)

  • Version Control and Incident Management
    • Jira
    • GIT
    • RT
    • SNOW
    • 4Me
    • CA Unicenter
    • BMC Remedy

  • Containers and Automation
    • Ansible
    • Docker

  • Office and Open-source Technologies
    • Office (all aspects)
    • Open-source Technologies

  • Markup and API’s
    • restApi
    • XML
    • json
    • Yml

  • 3rd Party Tools
    • ExtraHop
    • Catchpoint
    • Tapping
    • Thousand Eyes
    • AFN

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • PHP
  • Security
  • Cloud
  • Networking
  • Development
  • Containers

