DevOps Engineer – Bellville

Reputable IT Services company is looking for a suitably qualified DevOps Engineer to join their team in Bellville.

Core Outputs

Develop and support commercial grade web applications and solutions

Deliver work to agreed quality, standards and complexity.

Provide creative and analytical solutions in a problem-solving environment

Strong ability to take ownership of assigned tasks

Be part of a team that focuses on the following : New client requirements Concepts Innovation requests Automation Scripting Solutions



Essential Requirements

Grade 12

Valid Code B drivers licence

Own transport

Software Development Qualification/Certificate

1 – 2 years Development Experience

3 – 5 years technical experience in an IT Infrastructure Management environment

3 – 5 years Linux Server / Windows Server Experience / Networking

3 – 5 years Virtualization Experience (VMware)

Beneficial Skills

Scripting NodeJS Perl Bash

Frontend VueJS/React/Angular experience HTML CSS PHP

Operating Systems Linux (RHCE) Windows (MCSE) Android IOS

Networking Technology Mikrotik Cisco (CCNA) Huawei

Operational Services Networking (Network +) Security (Security +) Hardware (A+)

Virtualization and Cloud VMWare AWS Azure Google Cloud

Data mining SQL NoSQL (ES, Mongo, Influx)

Version Control and Incident Management Jira GIT RT SNOW 4Me CA Unicenter BMC Remedy

Containers and Automation Ansible Docker

Office and Open-source Technologies Office (all aspects) Open-source Technologies

Markup and API’s restApi XML json Yml

3rd Party Tools ExtraHop Catchpoint Tapping Thousand Eyes AFN



Desired Skills:

HTML

PHP

Security

Cloud

Networking

Development

Containers

Learn more/Apply for this position