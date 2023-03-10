Enterprise Architect

The Enterprise Architect is responsible for design and development of the systems architecture and business processes that support our products. This role will also be involved in various technical documentation such as diagrams, templates, reports and other supporting documents. In addition to this, you’ll ensure that all internal systems are aligned with external partners’ requirements and standards.

Requirements:

Identifying and analysing of the organisation’s Business drivers and business development strategies (so as to derive useful business context)

Analysing of the current IT ecosystem to detect critical deficiencies and Pain Points

Recommending solutions for overall Business and Technology innovation and optimisation/improvement that will increase sustainability and prepare for future expansion

Align with the organisation’s technology and governance strategies, policies, and standards – or direct necessary changes to these

Delivering transition views (models) that are an interim view, in between the current state and a future state

Ensuring that the architecture of the enterprise is optimised, it is essential that all Architecture Domains (Business Architecture, Data Architecture, Application architecture, Technology Architecture) integrate (and inter-operate) in a cost-effective manner, with minimum effort and maximum benefit to the organisation

Guiding the technology, design patterns, design constructs and the (re-usable) solution building blocks that make up a Solution Architecture, defining a conceptual Solution Architecture

Keeping up to date with and having a clear understanding of the capabilities and benefits of new/emerging technologies in order to apply same in a business context

Provide assistance in business case development (i.e., research, data collection).

Provide factual content to the feasibility studies that are needed for standard development projects and enhancements

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science

8 years of experience in IT, with a minimum of two years in Business Process Design

Project Management Certification preferable

TOGAF Certification preferable

Experience with process redesign methods and tools

5 years of demonstrated management / supervisory experience in system management.

Desired Skills:

Business Architecture

TOGAF

Data Architecture

Application architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position