ERP Consultant

We are recruiting ERP Consultants for the Pretoria office of a well-established IT company.
- Intacct Consultant
- Evolution Consultant
- Acumatica Consultant
Minimum Requirements
Financial / IT Qualification
1+ year relevant experience
Duties
Implementation of ERP systems on local and hosted servers, as well as in a hybrid environment
Deployment on mobile devices
Advise clients on best practice and add value
Advisory role with regards to their financial and accounting systems
Assist with data analyses of their financial accounting data
Trend analyses and management reporting of their accounting data
Understand client requirements and deliver solutions to solve their challenges
Consult with clients on Business Requirements and solutions
Assist with analyses of their existing business processes and suggest improvements
Business process re-engineering
Software support and training
Salary Bracket
R20 000 to R40 000 per month CTC depending on experience and qualifications.
Desired Skills:
- intacct
- evolution
- acumatica