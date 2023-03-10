ERP Consultant

We are recruiting ERP Consultants for the Pretoria office of a well-established IT company.

Intacct Consultant

Evolution Consultant

Acumatica Consultant

Minimum Requirements

Financial / IT Qualification

1+ year relevant experience

Duties

Implementation of ERP systems on local and hosted servers, as well as in a hybrid environment

Deployment on mobile devices

Advise clients on best practice and add value

Advisory role with regards to their financial and accounting systems

Assist with data analyses of their financial accounting data

Trend analyses and management reporting of their accounting data

Understand client requirements and deliver solutions to solve their challenges

Consult with clients on Business Requirements and solutions

Assist with analyses of their existing business processes and suggest improvements

Business process re-engineering

Software support and training

Salary Bracket

R20 000 to R40 000 per month CTC depending on experience and qualifications.

Desired Skills:

intacct

evolution

acumatica

