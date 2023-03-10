Frontend developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Company description

Our client ideates, designs, builds & launches new digital ventures using an agile approach with a focus on lean innovation led by design thinking.

Qualifications

At least 5 years experience as a software developer doing front-end development

At least 1 year experience working with React/React-Native

Responsibilities

Developing high-quality and efficient user interfaces: You would be responsible for designing and developing user interfaces using React, ensuring that they are visually appealing, easy to use, and optimised for performance. Collaborating with design teams: You would work closely with designers to ensure that the user interface is designed to meet the needs of the client and is consistent with their brand. Collaborating with back-end developers: You would work closely with back-end developers to ensure that the front-end and back-end systems are properly integrated. Mentoring junior developers: As a senior developer, you would be responsible for mentoring and guiding junior developers on the team, helping them to develop their skills and grow professionally. Staying up-to-date with the latest front-end technologies: You would need to stay informed about the latest front-end technologies and trends, and be able to advise the team on best practices. Writing clean and reusable code: You would be responsible for writing clean, efficient, and reusable code that can be easily maintained and scaled. Ensuring code quality: You would be responsible for ensuring that the code written by yourself and the team is of high quality, meets coding standards, and is thoroughly tested. Working with project managers: You would work closely with project managers to ensure that projects are delivered on time and within budget, and that the client’s needs are met. Conducting code reviews: You would conduct code reviews for other developers on the team, ensuring that code is efficient, maintainable, and meets quality standards.

Overall, as a senior front-end developer, you would play a critical role in ensuring the success of the digital agency and delivering high-quality products to clients.

Desired Skills:

Front-End Development

React. js

Web Development

