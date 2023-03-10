Frontend developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 10, 2023

Company description

Our client ideates, designs, builds & launches new digital ventures using an agile approach with a focus on lean innovation led by design thinking.

Qualifications

  • At least 5 years experience as a software developer doing front-end development
  • At least 1 year experience working with React/React-Native

Responsibilities

  1. Developing high-quality and efficient user interfaces: You would be responsible for designing and developing user interfaces using React, ensuring that they are visually appealing, easy to use, and optimised for performance.
  2. Collaborating with design teams: You would work closely with designers to ensure that the user interface is designed to meet the needs of the client and is consistent with their brand.
  3. Collaborating with back-end developers: You would work closely with back-end developers to ensure that the front-end and back-end systems are properly integrated.
  4. Mentoring junior developers: As a senior developer, you would be responsible for mentoring and guiding junior developers on the team, helping them to develop their skills and grow professionally.
  5. Staying up-to-date with the latest front-end technologies: You would need to stay informed about the latest front-end technologies and trends, and be able to advise the team on best practices.
  6. Writing clean and reusable code: You would be responsible for writing clean, efficient, and reusable code that can be easily maintained and scaled.
  7. Ensuring code quality: You would be responsible for ensuring that the code written by yourself and the team is of high quality, meets coding standards, and is thoroughly tested.
  8. Working with project managers: You would work closely with project managers to ensure that projects are delivered on time and within budget, and that the client’s needs are met.
  9. Conducting code reviews: You would conduct code reviews for other developers on the team, ensuring that code is efficient, maintainable, and meets quality standards.

Overall, as a senior front-end developer, you would play a critical role in ensuring the success of the digital agency and delivering high-quality products to clients.

Desired Skills:

  • Front-End Development
  • React. js
  • Web Development

