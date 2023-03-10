Full Stack Developer

Mar 10, 2023

Our client is looking for a talented Full Stack Software Developer with a primary base in PHP and web feature development.

Requirements:

  • Experience in designing and building large scale systems with innovative front ends.
  • Considering the needs of users and can design and iterate features rapidly, as well as contribute back-end code to support those features.
  • Experience in designing databases, writing efficient and intelligent backend systems, and implementing complex frontend code from UI logic all the way GUI presentation in CSS.
  • Relevant Engineering Degree / Diploma
  • PHP, JavaScript, HTML/CSS
  • MySQL
  • GIT source control
  • Elasticsearch (or related no-SQL DB experience)
  • REDIS (or other in-memory DB solutions)
  • Bootstrap
  • Automated testing/TDD
  • AngularJS, React or Vue / Amazon Web Services
  • Linux
  • Android and/or iOS native development
  • Microservice design and architecture
  • CD/CI pipelines

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • JavaScript
  • GIT
  • MySQL
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • no-SQL
  • REDIS
  • AngularJS
  • Linux
  • CD/CI
  • LESS
  • SASS
  • USSD

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

