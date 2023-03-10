Full Stack Developer

Our client is looking for a talented Full Stack Software Developer with a primary base in PHP and web feature development.
Requirements:
- Experience in designing and building large scale systems with innovative front ends.
- Considering the needs of users and can design and iterate features rapidly, as well as contribute back-end code to support those features.
- Experience in designing databases, writing efficient and intelligent backend systems, and implementing complex frontend code from UI logic all the way GUI presentation in CSS.
- Relevant Engineering Degree / Diploma
- PHP, JavaScript, HTML/CSS
- MySQL
- GIT source control
- Elasticsearch (or related no-SQL DB experience)
- REDIS (or other in-memory DB solutions)
- Bootstrap
- Automated testing/TDD
- AngularJS, React or Vue / Amazon Web Services
- Linux
- Android and/or iOS native development
- Microservice design and architecture
- CD/CI pipelines
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- JavaScript
- GIT
- MySQL
- HTML
- CSS
- no-SQL
- REDIS
- AngularJS
- Linux
- CD/CI
- LESS
- SASS
- USSD
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development