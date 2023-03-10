Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Faerie Glen

Our client is looking for a talented Full Stack Software Developer with a primary base in PHP and web feature development.

Requirements:

Experience in designing and building large scale systems with innovative front ends.

Considering the needs of users and can design and iterate features rapidly, as well as contribute back-end code to support those features.

Experience in designing databases, writing efficient and intelligent backend systems, and implementing complex frontend code from UI logic all the way GUI presentation in CSS.

Relevant Engineering Degree / Diploma

PHP, JavaScript, HTML/CSS

MySQL

GIT source control

Elasticsearch (or related no-SQL DB experience)

REDIS (or other in-memory DB solutions)

Bootstrap

Automated testing/TDD

AngularJS, React or Vue / Amazon Web Services

Linux

Android and/or iOS native development

Microservice design and architecture

CD/CI pipelines

Desired Skills:

PHP

JavaScript

GIT

MySQL

HTML

CSS

no-SQL

REDIS

AngularJS

Linux

CD/CI

LESS

SASS

USSD

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

