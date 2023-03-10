Full Stack Web Developer

A national FMCG distributor based in Sandton is looking for a qualified and experienced individual to join their Marketing Team to overee several websites and an ecommerce site.

Requirements:

Matric

Valid Drivers Licence with own car

Relevant Diploma/Degree in Information Technology or Website Development is required

2+yrs experience developing websites in an agency based environment

2+yrs knowledge and experience with WordPress and or other CMS platforms

2+yrs experience in HTML, CSS, SCSS, JavaScirpt, JQuery and Bootstrap

2+yrs experience in PHP

2+yrs experience in implementing Google Analytics

Knowledge and experience with email software e.g. Campaign monitor, Groupmail, Mailchimp

Experience in reading and understanding XML

Experience in CI implementation

Experience with sharepoint

Responsibilities:

Developing front end website architecture and maintain multiple websites across different domains via FTP (Filezilla) and CMS (WordPress)

Develop back end website applications and integrations

Creating servers and databases for functionality

Manage the ongoing developoment and improvement of websites

Designing user interactions on web pages

Working along side the Graphic Designers for web design features

Understanding of Sharepoint for Intranet and PHPMyAdmin/MySQL workbench for MySQL databases

Produce HTML email templates and deploy HTML email campaigns and newsletters

Drive consistent, relevant traffic and leads from our online presence

Track, measure and analyse all initiatives and manage monthly reports

Integrating reporting and buildng reports in DataStudio

Strong organizational and project management skills

Attention to detail

High energy levels

Good problem-solving skills

Disciplined and Presentable

Good communication skills

Desired Skills:

Web design

Google Analytics

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position