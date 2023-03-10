Full Stack Web Developer

A national FMCG distributor based in Sandton is looking for a qualified and experienced individual to join their Marketing Team to overee several websites and an ecommerce site.
Requirements:
- Matric
- Valid Drivers Licence with own car
- Relevant Diploma/Degree in Information Technology or Website Development is required
- 2+yrs experience developing websites in an agency based environment
- 2+yrs knowledge and experience with WordPress and or other CMS platforms
- 2+yrs experience in HTML, CSS, SCSS, JavaScirpt, JQuery and Bootstrap
- 2+yrs experience in PHP
- 2+yrs experience in implementing Google Analytics
- Knowledge and experience with email software e.g. Campaign monitor, Groupmail, Mailchimp
- Experience in reading and understanding XML
- Experience in CI implementation
- Experience with sharepoint
Responsibilities:
- Developing front end website architecture and maintain multiple websites across different domains via FTP (Filezilla) and CMS (WordPress)
- Develop back end website applications and integrations
- Creating servers and databases for functionality
- Manage the ongoing developoment and improvement of websites
- Designing user interactions on web pages
- Working along side the Graphic Designers for web design features
- Understanding of Sharepoint for Intranet and PHPMyAdmin/MySQL workbench for MySQL databases
- Produce HTML email templates and deploy HTML email campaigns and newsletters
- Drive consistent, relevant traffic and leads from our online presence
- Track, measure and analyse all initiatives and manage monthly reports
- Integrating reporting and buildng reports in DataStudio
Strong organizational and project management skills
Attention to detail
High energy levels
Good problem-solving skills
Disciplined and Presentable
Good communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Web design
- Google Analytics
- HTML