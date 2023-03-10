Full Stack Web Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Mar 10, 2023

A national FMCG distributor based in Sandton is looking for a qualified and experienced individual to join their Marketing Team to overee several websites and an ecommerce site.

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Valid Drivers Licence with own car
  • Relevant Diploma/Degree in Information Technology or Website Development is required
  • 2+yrs experience developing websites in an agency based environment
  • 2+yrs knowledge and experience with WordPress and or other CMS platforms
  • 2+yrs experience in HTML, CSS, SCSS, JavaScirpt, JQuery and Bootstrap
  • 2+yrs experience in PHP
  • 2+yrs experience in implementing Google Analytics
  • Knowledge and experience with email software e.g. Campaign monitor, Groupmail, Mailchimp
  • Experience in reading and understanding XML
  • Experience in CI implementation
  • Experience with sharepoint

Responsibilities:

  • Developing front end website architecture and maintain multiple websites across different domains via FTP (Filezilla) and CMS (WordPress)
  • Develop back end website applications and integrations
  • Creating servers and databases for functionality
  • Manage the ongoing developoment and improvement of websites
  • Designing user interactions on web pages
  • Working along side the Graphic Designers for web design features
  • Understanding of Sharepoint for Intranet and PHPMyAdmin/MySQL workbench for MySQL databases
  • Produce HTML email templates and deploy HTML email campaigns and newsletters
  • Drive consistent, relevant traffic and leads from our online presence
  • Track, measure and analyse all initiatives and manage monthly reports
  • Integrating reporting and buildng reports in DataStudio

Strong organizational and project management skills

Attention to detail

High energy levels

Good problem-solving skills

Disciplined and Presentable

Good communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • Web design
  • Google Analytics
  • HTML

