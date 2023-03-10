Information Management Specialist (Financial Services) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Information Management Specialist (Financial Services)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

Position Overview:

A leading top tier financial services concern has an exciting new opportunity available for an experienced Information Management Specialist.

The main purpose of this position is to manage information management capabilities in order to provide an integrated view of the information management landscape. One will be tasked to improve the information management maturity levels within the firm (i.e. the firm and its subsidiaries), and to support reliable and effective decision-making.

Key responsibilities include:

Support the business in the implementation of the various data management disciplines.

Provide a consolidated and integrated view of the information landscape.

Lead and participate in engagements with stakeholders.

Provide input into how data is stored, maintained, and used in the database management implementation process.

Provide periodic reports, including technical reports, as well as information management reports.

Develop and manage stakeholder relations

Participate and provide technical support in cross-organisation activities.

To be considered for this position, one must have:

A completed Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Informatics, Management Information Systems, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or an equivalent qualification.

A minimum of 5 to 8 years’ experience in the field of Data Management.

An Honour’s or Master’s degree in Economics, Finance an equivalent combination of education and job-related experience will be preferred.

Extensive knowledge of best practices/methodologies in Data Warehousing and Multi-Dimensional Data Analytics (e.g. OLAP, such as ESSBASE or Microsoft analysis services), Systems Design and Management.

Extensive knowledge and skill of the most common RDBMS technologies – Oracle, IBM, SQL Server, and MySQL.

Experience and skill in deploying and managing Big Data Environments – Hadoop, Spark, and NoSQL.

Knowledge of Database Querying Languages (e.g. SQL) and skill / Programming Languages (R and Python)

Experience and skill with development using a broad variety of Integration Techniques, patterns, tools, and methodologies / Data Management Disciplines.

About The Employer:

A leading top tier financial services concern

