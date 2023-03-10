Integration Developer at Financial Intelligence Centre

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
• Requirements gathering – through engagement with business i.e., collect, document and review the business requirements.
• Integration design – design integration solutions that meet business requirements, taking into consideration the design attributes such as scalability, reliability and performance.
• Integration patterns and architecture – select and apply relevant and best practices integration patterns.
• Integration development – develop complex integration solutions applying various integration techniques and development languages
• Agile development methodologies – develop solutions following the agile delivery and continuous integration deployment
• Testing and Quality assurance –define, develop and execute integration test plans as well as ensuring good quality code development
• Security – design secured integration solutions and applying relevant security best practices
• Technical writing – develop and maintain comprehensive technical documentation, specifications and related technical specifications
• Project management – plan, organise and manage complex system integration projects within specified time and budget constraints
• Data Governance – understanding of data governance principles and implement data governance processes and policies to ensure data integrity and security.
• Mentoring – guiding and supporting junior resources on data related tasks
EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:
• A relevant ICT degree or equivalent qualification
• Requirements gathering – minimum five (6) year experience
• Integration design – minimum five (6) year experience
• Integration patterns and architecture – minimum five (6) year experience
• Integration development – minimum five (6) year experience in integration development using techniques and tools/ languages, such as C#, JavaScripting, web services, REST APIs, JSON, XML, API management platforms
• Agile development methodologies – minimum three (3) year experience operating in an agile delivery methodology
• Testing and Quality assurance – minimum three (3) year experience
• Security – minimum two (2) year experience
• Technical writing – minimum three (3) year experience
• Project management – minimum three (3) experience operating within an agile project management environments
• Data Governance – knowledge of data governance principles and policies.
• Mentoring – experience in mentoring junior resources
• Knowledge of infrastructure, networks and database management system is an advantage
• Working experience in developing cloud based integration solutions in Azure cloud environments is an advantage