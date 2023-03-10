Intermediate Test Analyst

We are looking for an Intermediate Test Analyst to join our Cape Town based team for a hybrid way of work.

Minimum of 4-6 years relevant experience with

API & Web Service testing (Soap UI, Postman).

Integration Platform testing.

Black & White box testing (back-end testing).

Web Based Application testing.

Mobile application testing (bonus).

Strong SQL.

Full STLC Testing experience.

Strong experience in ISTQB Standards & techniques.

Experience using Azure DevOps tool for testing.

Experience working with agile team, development methodology & collaboration tools (e.g. Jira, Xray, Confluence).

Experience working with HP ALM (QC).

Ability to communicate well with internal stakeholders.

Further details:

Location: Cape Town

Contract position (Hybrid)

Senior level (4-6 Years)

Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications

Desired Skills:

Test Analyst

Manualtesting

API

SQL

Postman

soapui

Learn more/Apply for this position