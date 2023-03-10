Intermediate Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 10, 2023

We are looking for an Intermediate Test Analyst to join our Cape Town based team for a hybrid way of work.

Minimum of 4-6 years relevant experience with

  • API & Web Service testing (Soap UI, Postman).
  • Integration Platform testing.
  • Black & White box testing (back-end testing).
  • Web Based Application testing.
  • Mobile application testing (bonus).
  • Strong SQL.
  • Full STLC Testing experience.
  • Strong experience in ISTQB Standards & techniques.
  • Experience using Azure DevOps tool for testing.
  • Experience working with agile team, development methodology & collaboration tools (e.g. Jira, Xray, Confluence).
  • Experience working with HP ALM (QC).
  • Ability to communicate well with internal stakeholders.

Further details:
Location: Cape Town
Contract position (Hybrid)
Senior level (4-6 Years)
Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications

Desired Skills:

  • Test Analyst
  • Manualtesting
  • API
  • SQL
  • Postman
  • soapui

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *