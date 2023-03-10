Intermediate Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for an Intermediate Test Analyst to join our Cape Town based team for a hybrid way of work.
Minimum of 4-6 years relevant experience with
- API & Web Service testing (Soap UI, Postman).
- Integration Platform testing.
- Black & White box testing (back-end testing).
- Web Based Application testing.
- Mobile application testing (bonus).
- Strong SQL.
- Full STLC Testing experience.
- Strong experience in ISTQB Standards & techniques.
- Experience using Azure DevOps tool for testing.
- Experience working with agile team, development methodology & collaboration tools (e.g. Jira, Xray, Confluence).
- Experience working with HP ALM (QC).
- Ability to communicate well with internal stakeholders.
Further details:
Location: Cape Town
Contract position (Hybrid)
Senior level (4-6 Years)
Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications
Desired Skills:
- Test Analyst
- Manualtesting
- API
- SQL
- Postman
- soapui