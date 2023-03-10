IT Technician Support at KAB Technologies

Responsibilities and tasks within the IT Department:
- Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve general business office IT problems (repair or replace parts, debugging etc.)
- Maintain records/logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule
- Manage client Backups (remote or onsite)
- Linux, Windows server, Microsoft Applications ( Exchange and Office 365 ) system administration experience will be an advantage
- Install and configure software and maintain client workstations onsite
- Diagnose general 1st line VoIP queries and general onsite VoIP phones
- Manage Support tickets via the helpdesk and diagnose client internet queries
- High-site maintenance and monitoring
- Installation of hardware and radio dishes at customer sites
Desired Experience and Qualifications:
- Own reliable transport and a valid Driver’s License are Compulsory
- A minimum of 3 years of customer service orientated I.T. experience
- Knowledge of server support, hardware and software
- Experience with Mikrotik and Ubiquiti Hardware
- Industry experience advantageous (Internet, Fibre, VoIP & Wireless Broadband Internet)
- Troubleshoot hardware functionality and diagnose software issues
- IT certificate or diploma in Information Systems (A+, N+, MCSE).
- A matric pass or equivalent is essential
The qualities of the individual we want in our team are:
- A great attitude and a willingness to learn and work hard to achieve targets
- Confidence in interacting with others
- A goal-driven individual with the desire to grow
- Excellent communication skills
- Positive mind set when faced with challenges
- Good interpersonal skills
- Problem-solving skills and being a creative thinker
- Attention to detail is crucial
- A great attitude and a willingness to learn and work hard
- Excellent communication skills, Afrikaans is an added bonus
Working hours and remuneration:
Hours:
-
Office hours are standard 08h00 to 17h00 – Monday to Friday
-
After-hour remote support hours are 18h30 to 22h00 (Weekly rotational shifts)
-
Weekend Support hours are every 2nd Saturday (Weekly rotational shifts)
Desired Skills:
- Telephonic Skills
- Customer Service
- Help Desk Support
- It Support
- Problem Solving And Decision Making
- Communication (Verbal And Written)
- Good time management
- Prioritization
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
KAB Technologies has been in the industry for over 20 years. Our main objective is to continue to provide excellent customer service and be the best ISP in Cape Town.
Assisting customers with technical queries will be your main focus as well as learning our products, systems, target market, how to interact professionally, and more…
Our service are:
– I.T. Support
– VoIP
– Fibre, Air Fibre
– Office setup and Installation
– Server support and Domain hosting
If you feel you meet the above requirments and skills for our IT Depertment, we would love to meet you.