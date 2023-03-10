IT Technician Support at KAB Technologies

Responsibilities and tasks within the IT Department:

Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve general business office IT problems (repair or replace parts, debugging etc.)

Maintain records/logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule

Manage client Backups (remote or onsite)

Linux, Windows server, Microsoft Applications ( Exchange and Office 365 ) system administration experience will be an advantage

Install and configure software and maintain client workstations onsite

Diagnose general 1st line VoIP queries and general onsite VoIP phones

Manage Support tickets via the helpdesk and diagnose client internet queries

High-site maintenance and monitoring

Installation of hardware and radio dishes at customer sites

Desired Experience and Qualifications:

Own reliable transport and a valid Driver’s License are Compulsory

A minimum of 3 years of customer service orientated I.T. experience

Knowledge of server support, hardware and software

Experience with Mikrotik and Ubiquiti Hardware

Industry experience advantageous (Internet, Fibre, VoIP & Wireless Broadband Internet)

Troubleshoot hardware functionality and diagnose software issues

IT certificate or diploma in Information Systems (A+, N+, MCSE).

A matric pass or equivalent is essential

The qualities of the individual we want in our team are:

A great attitude and a willingness to learn and work hard to achieve targets

Confidence in interacting with others

A goal-driven individual with the desire to grow

Excellent communication skills

Positive mind set when faced with challenges

Good interpersonal skills

Problem-solving skills and being a creative thinker

Attention to detail is crucial

A great attitude and a willingness to learn and work hard

Excellent communication skills, Afrikaans is an added bonus

Working hours and remuneration:

Hours:

Office hours are standard 08h00 to 17h00 – Monday to Friday

After-hour remote support hours are 18h30 to 22h00 (Weekly rotational shifts)

Weekend Support hours are every 2nd Saturday (Weekly rotational shifts)

Desired Skills:

Telephonic Skills

Customer Service

Help Desk Support

It Support

Problem Solving And Decision Making

Communication (Verbal And Written)

Good time management

Prioritization

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

KAB Technologies has been in the industry for over 20 years. Our main objective is to continue to provide excellent customer service and be the best ISP in Cape Town.

Assisting customers with technical queries will be your main focus as well as learning our products, systems, target market, how to interact professionally, and more…

Our service are:

– I.T. Support

– VoIP

– Fibre, Air Fibre

– Office setup and Installation

– Server support and Domain hosting

If you feel you meet the above requirments and skills for our IT Depertment, we would love to meet you.

