Java Microservices Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mar 10, 2023

We are looking to hire a Java Microservices Developer for our Johannesburg based client.

  • Minimum of 4 years hands on experience designing and developing Microservices.

  • Minimum of 4 years relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.

  • 4 years of experience with system integration.

  • Experience developing within an Agile methodology.

  • Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, Microservices Architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.

  • Jira, Confluence.

  • Microservices with Springboot / Java 8+.

  • Kubernetes – specifically in building containerized apps and to deploy to production

  • Understanding of:

    • API gateways.

    • OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.

    • Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).

    • CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc).

Qualification Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualification:

  • Degree, Diploma or Certifications

  • Work as part of the software engineering team that sets the standards for software coding, testing and quality.

  • Collaborates closely with the team’s BA’s and PO’s on the efficient transition of Behaviour Driven Development and Swaggers as part of the overall workflow.

  • Defines the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software.

  • Transcribes comprehensive documentation. Provides support with production cutovers and migrations as required.

  • Analyses and resolves technical and application problems.

  • Supporting the Scrum Master

  • Participate in and provide support in all Scrum related ceremonies.

  • Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software.

  • Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process.

  • Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects.

  • Providing Guidance and Mentoring

  • Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.

  • Provide technical guidance to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship.

  • Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team.

Hybrid – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

