Reputable IT Services company is looking for a suitably qualified Junior DevOps Engineer to join their team in Bellville.
Core Outputs
- Develop and support commercial grade web applications and solutions
- Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes
- Optimize and improve existing systems and services
- Identify technical problems and develop software updates and fixes for them
- Provide root cause analysis for production errors
- Building and setting up new development tools and infrastructure
- Supportive and collaborative management abilities in a team environment, as well as proven client-facing management skills
- Be part of a team that focuses on the following :
- New client requirements
- Concepts
- Innovation requests
- Automation
- Scripting
Essential Requirements
- Recognized IT Certificate/Diploma in Software Development
- 2 – 3 years Development Experience
- NodeJS
- Javascript
- HTML/CSS
- PHP
- VueJS/React/Angular Experience
- SQL/MySQL
- 1 – 2 years Linux Server / Windows Server Experience / Networking
- Networking (Network +)
- Hardware (A+)
- 1 – 2 years Virtualization Experience (VMware)
- 1 – 2 years technical experience in an IT Infrastructure Management environment
Beneficial Skills
- ElasticSearch
- Docker
- RestAPI
- XML
- JSON
- Jira
- GIT
- CI/CD
- Ansible
