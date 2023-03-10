Junior DevOps Engineer

Mar 10, 2023

Reputable IT Services company is looking for a suitably qualified Junior DevOps Engineer to join their team in Bellville.
Core Outputs

  • Develop and support commercial grade web applications and solutions
  • Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes
  • Optimize and improve existing systems and services
  • Identify technical problems and develop software updates and fixes for them
  • Provide root cause analysis for production errors
  • Building and setting up new development tools and infrastructure
  • Supportive and collaborative management abilities in a team environment, as well as proven client-facing management skills
  • Be part of a team that focuses on the following :
    • New client requirements
    • Concepts
    • Innovation requests
    • Automation
    • Scripting

Essential Requirements

  • Recognized IT Certificate/Diploma in Software Development
  • 2 – 3 years Development Experience
    • NodeJS
    • Javascript
    • HTML/CSS
    • PHP
    • VueJS/React/Angular Experience
    • SQL/MySQL

  • 1 – 2 years Linux Server / Windows Server Experience / Networking
    • Networking (Network +)
    • Hardware (A+)

  • 1 – 2 years Virtualization Experience (VMware)

  • 1 – 2 years technical experience in an IT Infrastructure Management environment

Beneficial Skills

  • ElasticSearch
  • Docker
  • RestAPI
  • XML
  • JSON
  • Jira
  • GIT
  • CI/CD
  • Ansible

