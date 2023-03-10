Junior DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Reputable IT Services company is looking for a suitably qualified Junior DevOps Engineer to join their team in Bellville.

Core Outputs

Develop and support commercial grade web applications and solutions

Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes

Optimize and improve existing systems and services

Identify technical problems and develop software updates and fixes for them

Provide root cause analysis for production errors

Building and setting up new development tools and infrastructure

Supportive and collaborative management abilities in a team environment, as well as proven client-facing management skills

Be part of a team that focuses on the following : New client requirements Concepts Innovation requests Automation Scripting



Essential Requirements

Recognized IT Certificate/Diploma in Software Development

2 – 3 years Development Experience NodeJS Javascript HTML/CSS PHP VueJS/React/Angular Experience SQL/MySQL

1 – 2 years Linux Server / Windows Server Experience / Networking Networking (Network +) Hardware (A+)

1 – 2 years Virtualization Experience (VMware)

1 – 2 years technical experience in an IT Infrastructure Management environment

Beneficial Skills

ElasticSearch

Docker

RestAPI

XML

JSON

Jira

GIT

CI/CD

Ansible

Desired Skills:

Software Development

NodeJS

Javascript

Networking

JSON

Jira

Learn more/Apply for this position