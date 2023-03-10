PHP Full Stack Developer (JHB) at Eldo Energy – Gauteng Waverley

Mar 10, 2023

We are looking for PHP developers to join our growing team. We’re looking for someone that’s also interested in new-generation technologies that we work with like Node.js, Python & Data Streaming (eg. Apache Kafka, Druid).

Responisbilities

  • Conducting analysis of project requirements.
  • Front-end and back-end development.
  • Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
  • Troubleshooting application and code issues.
  • Integration with external systems.
  • Developing system API’s.
  • Thorough testing of web & server applications.
  • Updating and altering application features to enhance performance.

Qualification

  • Minimum qualification is a Matric certificate.
  • IT related degree or diploma preferrable

Experience

  • Minimum 5 years PHP development experience
  • A good understanding of database design and database principles

Advantageous skills / experience

  • Other languages: Python / Java / .NET / C#
  • Native / Hybrid Mobile Development / PWA’s
  • CI/CD
  • Cloud Infrastructure
  • Linux Environments

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • MVC frameworks
  • HTML5
  • Responsive
  • MySQL
  • Postgres
  • Web Services
  • Version Control

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Eldo Energy is on a mission to bring innovation, trust, fair pricing, and market-leading customer service to the energy sector in South Africa.

A smarter, more sustainable energy system is available for consumers and the Earth – it is our mission to bring this to our customers.

We drive value with our own innovative tech, transparent data, and our customer-centric approach. We enable cheaper, greener, and more efficient energy to deliver improved returns across the market – from network and property portfolio owners, through to individual businesses and homes.

Welcome to energy the way it should be.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *