PHP Full Stack Developer (JHB) at Eldo Energy

Mar 10, 2023

We are looking for PHP developers to join our growing team. We’re looking for someone that’s also interested in new-generation technologies that we work with like Node.js, Python & Data Streaming (eg. Apache Kafka, Druid).

Responisbilities

  • Conducting analysis of project requirements.
  • Front-end and back-end development.
  • Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
  • Troubleshooting application and code issues.
  • Integration with external systems.
  • Developing system API’s.
  • Thorough testing of web & server applications.
  • Updating and altering application features to enhance performance.

Qualification

  • Minimum qualification is a Matric certificate.
  • IT related degree or diploma preferrable

Experience

  • Minimum 5 years PHP development experience
  • A good understanding of database design and database principles

Advantageous skills / experience

  • Other languages: Python / Java / .NET / C#
  • Native / Hybrid Mobile Development / PWA’s
  • CI/CD
  • Cloud Infrastructure
  • Linux Environments

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • MVC frameworks
  • HTML5
  • Responsive
  • MySQL
  • Postgres
  • Web Services
  • Version Control

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Eldo Energy is on a mission to bring innovation, trust, fair pricing, and market-leading customer service to the energy sector in South Africa.

A smarter, more sustainable energy system is available for consumers and the Earth – it is our mission to bring this to our customers.

We drive value with our own innovative tech, transparent data, and our customer-centric approach. We enable cheaper, greener, and more efficient energy to deliver improved returns across the market – from network and property portfolio owners, through to individual businesses and homes.

Welcome to energy the way it should be.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Performance Bonus

