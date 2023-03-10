PHP Full Stack Developer (JHB) at Eldo Energy

We are looking for PHP developers to join our growing team. We’re looking for someone that’s also interested in new-generation technologies that we work with like Node.js, Python & Data Streaming (eg. Apache Kafka, Druid).
Responisbilities
- Conducting analysis of project requirements.
- Front-end and back-end development.
- Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
- Troubleshooting application and code issues.
- Integration with external systems.
- Developing system API’s.
- Thorough testing of web & server applications.
- Updating and altering application features to enhance performance.
Qualification
- Minimum qualification is a Matric certificate.
- IT related degree or diploma preferrable
Experience
- Minimum 5 years PHP development experience
- A good understanding of database design and database principles
Advantageous skills / experience
- Other languages: Python / Java / .NET / C#
- Native / Hybrid Mobile Development / PWA’s
- CI/CD
- Cloud Infrastructure
- Linux Environments
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- MVC frameworks
- HTML5
- Responsive
- MySQL
- Postgres
- Web Services
- Version Control
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
About The Employer:
Eldo Energy is on a mission to bring innovation, trust, fair pricing, and market-leading customer service to the energy sector in South Africa.
A smarter, more sustainable energy system is available for consumers and the Earth – it is our mission to bring this to our customers.
We drive value with our own innovative tech, transparent data, and our customer-centric approach. We enable cheaper, greener, and more efficient energy to deliver improved returns across the market – from network and property portfolio owners, through to individual businesses and homes.
Welcome to energy the way it should be.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Performance Bonus