PHP Full Stack Developer (JHB) at Eldo Energy

We are looking for PHP developers to join our growing team. We’re looking for someone that’s also interested in new-generation technologies that we work with like Node.js, Python & Data Streaming (eg. Apache Kafka, Druid).

Responisbilities

Conducting analysis of project requirements.

Front-end and back-end development.

Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

Troubleshooting application and code issues.

Integration with external systems.

Developing system API’s.

Thorough testing of web & server applications.

Updating and altering application features to enhance performance.

Qualification

Minimum qualification is a Matric certificate.

IT related degree or diploma preferrable

Experience

Minimum 5 years PHP development experience

A good understanding of database design and database principles

Advantageous skills / experience

Other languages: Python / Java / .NET / C#

Native / Hybrid Mobile Development / PWA’s

CI/CD

Cloud Infrastructure

Linux Environments

Desired Skills:

PHP

MVC frameworks

HTML5

Responsive

MySQL

Postgres

Web Services

Version Control

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Eldo Energy is on a mission to bring innovation, trust, fair pricing, and market-leading customer service to the energy sector in South Africa.

A smarter, more sustainable energy system is available for consumers and the Earth – it is our mission to bring this to our customers.

We drive value with our own innovative tech, transparent data, and our customer-centric approach. We enable cheaper, greener, and more efficient energy to deliver improved returns across the market – from network and property portfolio owners, through to individual businesses and homes.

Welcome to energy the way it should be.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance Bonus

