PLC Programmer at SA Power Services (Pty) Ltd

SA Power Services is seeking an experienced PLC Programmer with PLC fault-finding and programming background. The successful candidate must have industrial automation experience, good understanding of motion and preferably worked on softPLC like Codesys motion before. The position is based in our Durban branch, but some travelling will be required to customer sites in different regions.

Main duties and responsibilities

Read and interpret electrical drawings, manuals and develop software as per the specified criteria.

Complete programming projects (PLC, HMI, drives, multi axis, motion programming) accurately and in a timely manner.

Installation and fault finding of PLCs and controllers.

Scada fault finding and commissioning, Service (training will be provided for Movicon NExT and GE Cimplicity).

Work with Integration and Service Teams and assist with on-site troubleshooting as well as PLC / HMI service-related tasks.

Diagnose equipment malfunctions and failures considering corrective action to be taken.

Revise, modify and repair existing programs for efficiency and upgrades.

The person in this role must be able to manage multiple technical projects concurrently for various clients. This includes project coordination and implementation; preparation of project documentation prior to handover; project sign off and handover to the Service Team.

Maintain customer contact throughout the project and after commissioning.

Keeping up to date with new technology.

Qualifications and experience

Grade 12/Matric.

A recognised qualification from a reputable institution or training centre.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar industry / factory environment.

PLC and inverter programming knowledge.

HMI programming experience.

Codesys knowledge will be an advantage.

Applicants must be adaptable to flexible working hours, including working overtime when required.

Desired Skills:

SCADA

HMI

PLC

Codesys

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

