Project Manager at Ntice Search

Our client, a leading Design and Project Implementation Company who specialize in Office Interior Design, Refurbishments and Upgrades is looking to hire a Project Manager, based in Johannesburg (Please note: The company has a similar opportunity available in KZN)
The successful candidate will be reporting to the Associate: Head of Implementation and will be responsible for the project life, from implementation to close out. This includes but is not limited to: project commercials, project procurement, site & contractor management, client managing, meeting management, time management, cost management
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of multiple projects
- Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget
- Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant internal stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility
- Ensure resource availability and allocation
- Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress
- Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule, and project costs using appropriate verification techniques
- Measure performance using appropriate project management tools and techniques
- Report and escalate to management as needed
- Manage the relationship with the client and relevant stakeholders
- Perform risk management to minimize potential risks
- Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
- Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation
- Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project
- Delegate project tasks based on junior staff members’ individual strengths, skill sets, and experience levels
- Track project performance, specifically to analyse the successful completion of short and long-term goals
- Meet budgetary objectives and make adjustments to project constraints based on financial analysis
- Develop comprehensive project plans to be shared with clients as well as other staff members
- Use and continually develop leadership skills
- Attend conferences and training as required to maintain proficiency
- Perform other related duties as assigned
- Develop spreadsheets, diagrams and process maps to document needs
Minimum Requirements:
Education and Experience:
- Bachelor’s Degree in appropriate field of study / equivalent work experience i.e. shop fitting commercial spaces
- Proven working experience in Project Management within Turnkey fit-out / Construction sectors essential
- Project Management Professional (PMP) / PRINCE II certification is a plus
- Experience with project management software tools e.g. MS Projects / similar
Knowledge and Skills:
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Developing and Tracking Budgets
- Coaching
- Supervision
- Process Improvement
- Planning
- Performance Management
- Inventory Control
- Leadership
- Detail-Oriented
- Risk Management
- Negotiation
- Cost Control
- Critical Thinking
- Problem Solving
- Analytical Skills
- Technical Skills
Salary:
Market Related
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Construction
- Turnkey Fitout