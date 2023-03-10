Project Manager at Ntice Search – Gauteng

Our client, a leading Design and Project Implementation Company who specialize in Office Interior Design, Refurbishments and Upgrades is looking to hire a Project Manager, based in Johannesburg (Please note: The company has a similar opportunity available in KZN)

The successful candidate will be reporting to the Associate: Head of Implementation and will be responsible for the project life, from implementation to close out. This includes but is not limited to: project commercials, project procurement, site & contractor management, client managing, meeting management, time management, cost management

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of multiple projects
  • Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget
  • Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant internal stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility
  • Ensure resource availability and allocation
  • Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress
  • Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule, and project costs using appropriate verification techniques
  • Measure performance using appropriate project management tools and techniques
  • Report and escalate to management as needed
  • Manage the relationship with the client and relevant stakeholders
  • Perform risk management to minimize potential risks
  • Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
  • Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation
  • Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project
  • Delegate project tasks based on junior staff members’ individual strengths, skill sets, and experience levels
  • Track project performance, specifically to analyse the successful completion of short and long-term goals
  • Meet budgetary objectives and make adjustments to project constraints based on financial analysis
  • Develop comprehensive project plans to be shared with clients as well as other staff members
  • Use and continually develop leadership skills
  • Attend conferences and training as required to maintain proficiency
  • Perform other related duties as assigned
  • Develop spreadsheets, diagrams and process maps to document needs

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in appropriate field of study / equivalent work experience i.e. shop fitting commercial spaces
  • Proven working experience in Project Management within Turnkey fit-out / Construction sectors essential
  • Project Management Professional (PMP) / PRINCE II certification is a plus
  • Experience with project management software tools e.g. MS Projects / similar

Knowledge and Skills:

  • Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills
  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office
  • Developing and Tracking Budgets
  • Coaching
  • Supervision
  • Process Improvement
  • Planning
  • Performance Management
  • Inventory Control
  • Leadership
  • Detail-Oriented
  • Risk Management
  • Negotiation
  • Cost Control
  • Critical Thinking
  • Problem Solving
  • Analytical Skills
  • Technical Skills

Salary:

Market Related

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Construction
  • Turnkey Fitout

