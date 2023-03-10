Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Mar 10, 2023

Project Manager vacancy for a 7 month contract at a reputable Financial Client situated in Jhb North
Candidate Requirement

Non-Negotiable Requirements
Technology Project management skills, proactive, detailed focus, good communication skills, available from 08:00-16:30 (some flexibility within these hours) –
80% from home 20% from office
Specific Additional Experience
Project management and Management of Mobile app build and interface builds
Statement of Work
We require a Project manager to take over the management of 5-10 technology projects within the Real Estate Management Solutions space.

Desired Skills:

  • Real estate
  • Mobile app build
  • Multiple projects

