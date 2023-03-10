Redvine, Dandemutande partner on SD-WAN in Zimbabwe

Managed secure SD-WAN and networking service provider and distributor Redvine Networks and Zimbabwean ICT solutions company, Dandemutande Investments have partnered to implement a VMWare SD-WAN solution for one of Zimbabwe’s largest funeral insurance companies. It is the first VMWare SD-WAN implementation for a local Zimbabwean organisation.

Dandemutande, a Redvine partner since 2021, proposed the VMWare SD-WAN solution to the client, which also has branches in SADC and Europe. This culminated in a closed sale and the completion of phase one of the 60 sites where the solution that delivers SD-WAN from the cloud will be implemented.

“Interest in SD-WAN technology which helps organisations optimise their networks is growing in the Zimbabwean market. The potential is huge, and we are excited to work with a reputable partner like Dandemutande as we continue to extend our pan-African reach,” says Binesh George, CEO and co-founder of Redvine Networks.

Dandemutande is one of the four largest internet access providers in Zimbabwe and has been in the industry for 25 years. During this period, the organisation has established a track record of successfully developing and deploying innovative technologies to serve diverse customer needs across all sectors of the economy and is always looking for like-minded partners to help accomplish this.

The partnership between the two organisations is flexible which significantly enhances the experience for Dandemutande’s customers.

“Together, we have not only strong technical capabilities and skills but also relationships with vendors like VMWare. It means we can provide our customers with a comprehensive approach to managing and monitoring their network to increase productivity and provide them with growth opportunities to increase their profits,” says Never Ncube, CEO at Dandemutande.

The addition of SDWAN to Dandemutande’s broad suite of ICT solutions has further enhanced its value proposition for multi-site organisations seeking simpler and cost-effective ways of managing connectivity across their networks and optimising performance.

To these organisations and more, Dandemutande also offers connectivity, cloud solutions, cyber security, IT hardware and software, IoT solutions, asset management, and training which enhance their competitive edge in the markets they operate.

“Redvine is an agile organisation which is one of the most important attributes we are looking for in a partner. Their operational and technical support are incisive to give us an edge over the competition. This is a long-term partnership that has extensive growth opportunities as SD-WAN is the future. We are early adopters of the technology in Zimbabwe which provides us with a competitive advantage to grow the market,” concludes Ncube.