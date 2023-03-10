SAP Developer Consultant – 2304 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
- Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotationSAP Developer Consultant
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Technical Skills / Technology:
- Eclipse and SAP BTP/WEBIDE
- ABAP OO
- SAP S/4HANA UI5 & Fiori Development, JavaScript
- Freestyle Fiori
- Interface programming (Web Services, OData, REST, JSON, RFC, IDOCs)
- Workflow
- SAP S/4HANA skills
- Core Data Services & AMDP
- Database update programming
- SAP Enhancement Concept
- BAPI, BADI, BTE and User Exits
- Smart Forms
- SAP Solution Manager
Toolsets:
- ITSM Suite
- JIRA
- Confluence
- X-Ray
Functional skills:
- Solution architecture, design, and development
- Data Modelling
- Excellent debugging and troubleshooting skills
- Agile Methodology
- DEVOPS Experience
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Functional skills
- SAP SD, MM, FI/CO
- SAP VMS
- SAP AIF
- SAP ICM
- SAP BW
- UI/UX Design
- ITIL
Other
- German skills
- Familiarity with ITILsystem landscape and processes
Soft skills:
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills with ability to communicate effectively
- Willing to deal with customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- SAP BW
- JIRA