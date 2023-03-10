SAP Developer Consultant – 2304

Mar 10, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025

  • Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotationSAP Developer Consultant

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
 Technical Skills / Technology:

  • Eclipse and SAP BTP/WEBIDE
  • ABAP OO
  • SAP S/4HANA UI5 & Fiori Development, JavaScript
  • Freestyle Fiori
  • Interface programming (Web Services, OData, REST, JSON, RFC, IDOCs)
  • Workflow
  • SAP S/4HANA skills
  • Core Data Services & AMDP
  • Database update programming
  • SAP Enhancement Concept
  • BAPI, BADI, BTE and User Exits
  • Smart Forms
  • SAP Solution Manager

Toolsets:

  • ITSM Suite
  • JIRA
  • Confluence
  • X-Ray

Functional skills:

  • Solution architecture, design, and development
  • Data Modelling
  • Excellent debugging and troubleshooting skills
  • Agile Methodology
  • DEVOPS Experience

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
 Functional skills

  • SAP SD, MM, FI/CO
  • SAP VMS
  • SAP AIF
  • SAP ICM
  • SAP BW
  • UI/UX Design
  • ITIL

Other

  • German skills
  • Familiarity with ITILsystem landscape and processes

Soft skills:

  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills with ability to communicate effectively
  • Willing to deal with customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • SAP BW
  • JIRA

