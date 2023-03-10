Senior Integration Developer

The Integration Developer is responsible for developing and maintaining system integrations and components (including but not limited to):
Technical Skills
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience as an Integration Support Analyst or Developer
- Knowledge of IntApp Open (intake, conflicts) essential
- Integration and data manipulation platforms:
- IntApp Integration Builder required
- Boomi, Azure Data Factory and Logic Apps, SAP CPI, Groovy Script desirable
- Solid understanding of global IT infrastructure and data design principles.
- Extended knowledge of the technical aspects behind data extraction and integration, including database queries and REST API use.
- Experience with SQL Server environments on an Azure platform and on premises.
- Experience in solutions such as IntApp Open (required), TR Elite 3E, SAP SuccessFactors, and strong understanding of law firm time and billing principles (desired).
- Extensive experience integrating and reconciling data from numerous sources.
- Ability to constantly re-evaluate integration parameters, thinking outside the box to solve complex data challenges quickly and efficiently.
- Understanding of global IT practice standards and frameworks.
- Ability to drive a development from start to finish whilst delivering on time.
- Objective focused with a tenacious appetite to provide the highest level of service.
- Experience with large system implementations.
- Working within an Agile/DevOps Framework.
Experience and Skill
- Certification with Integration development solutions is a plus.
- Other related technology certifications are beneficial.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience with database systems across a broad spectrum of technologies.
- Understands database architecture, query optimization and database development.
- Understands enterprise and/or program support principles.
- Has commercial awareness and understands the business value required from IT investments.
- 5 to 10 years technical assistance to troubleshoot and resolve integration errors
Desired Skills
- IntApp Open (solid experience required – not negotiable)
- SAP
- REST API
- 3E (is a plus)
