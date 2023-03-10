Senior Integration Developer

The Integration Developer is responsible for developing and maintaining system integrations and components (including but not limited to):

Technical Skills

Minimum of 3 years’ experience as an Integration Support Analyst or Developer

Knowledge of IntApp Open (intake, conflicts) essential

Integration and data manipulation platforms:

IntApp Integration Builder required

Boomi, Azure Data Factory and Logic Apps, SAP CPI, Groovy Script desirable

Solid understanding of global IT infrastructure and data design principles.

Extended knowledge of the technical aspects behind data extraction and integration, including database queries and REST API use.

Experience with SQL Server environments on an Azure platform and on premises.

Experience in solutions such as IntApp Open (required), TR Elite 3E, SAP SuccessFactors, and strong understanding of law firm time and billing principles (desired).

Extensive experience integrating and reconciling data from numerous sources.

Ability to constantly re-evaluate integration parameters, thinking outside the box to solve complex data challenges quickly and efficiently.

Understanding of global IT practice standards and frameworks.

Ability to drive a development from start to finish whilst delivering on time.

Objective focused with a tenacious appetite to provide the highest level of service.

Experience with large system implementations.

Working within an Agile/DevOps Framework.

Experience and Skill

Certification with Integration development solutions is a plus.

Other related technology certifications are beneficial.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience with database systems across a broad spectrum of technologies.

Understands database architecture, query optimization and database development.

Understands enterprise and/or program support principles.

Has commercial awareness and understands the business value required from IT investments.

5 to 10 years technical assistance to troubleshoot and resolve integration errors

Desired Skills

IntApp Open (solid experience required – not negotiable)

SAP

REST API

3E (is a plus)

