Senior Integration Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Mar 10, 2023

The Integration Developer is responsible for developing and maintaining system integrations and components (including but not limited to):

Technical Skills

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience as an Integration Support Analyst or Developer
  • Knowledge of IntApp Open (intake, conflicts) essential
  • Integration and data manipulation platforms:
  • IntApp Integration Builder required
  • Boomi, Azure Data Factory and Logic Apps, SAP CPI, Groovy Script desirable
  • Solid understanding of global IT infrastructure and data design principles.
  • Extended knowledge of the technical aspects behind data extraction and integration, including database queries and REST API use.
  • Experience with SQL Server environments on an Azure platform and on premises.
  • Experience in solutions such as IntApp Open (required), TR Elite 3E, SAP SuccessFactors, and strong understanding of law firm time and billing principles (desired).
  • Extensive experience integrating and reconciling data from numerous sources.
  • Ability to constantly re-evaluate integration parameters, thinking outside the box to solve complex data challenges quickly and efficiently.
  • Understanding of global IT practice standards and frameworks.
  • Ability to drive a development from start to finish whilst delivering on time.
  • Objective focused with a tenacious appetite to provide the highest level of service.
  • Experience with large system implementations.
  • Working within an Agile/DevOps Framework.

Experience and Skill

  • Certification with Integration development solutions is a plus.
  • Other related technology certifications are beneficial.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience with database systems across a broad spectrum of technologies.
  • Understands database architecture, query optimization and database development.
  • Understands enterprise and/or program support principles.
  • Has commercial awareness and understands the business value required from IT investments.
  • 5 to 10 years technical assistance to troubleshoot and resolve integration errors

Desired Skills

  • IntApp Open (solid experience required – not negotiable)
  • SAP
  • REST API
  • 3E (is a plus)

