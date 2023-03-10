Senior Software Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Purpose:
Our client is looking for a senior software engineer to design and implement new systems and features, as well as modify and maintain existing systems for adaptation to business and/or technology changes. The senior software engineer engages directly with IT management, development teams, executive, technical delivery teams, and vendors to ensure the successful design, development, and delivery of technology-based solutions.
To be successful as a senior software engineer, you should be able to drive the software change and release management processes, assisting with the overall maturity of the software development lifecycle. Ultimately, a top-notch senior software engineer will ensure that software deliverables comply with quality standards and are completed on time.
Responsibilities
- Serve as a technical lead contributing to and directing the efforts of development teams, including internal and external team members.
- Contribute to the ongoing evolution of the existing content supply portfolio of applications and services.
- Design, develop, modify, implement, and support software components anywhere in the software stack.
- Determine root cause for the most complex software issues and develop practical, efficient, and permanent technical solutions.
- Remain current on new technologies and available vendor packages; evaluate and make recommendations, as necessary.
- Assist in task planning, estimation, scheduling, and staffing.
- Mentor Software Engineers to allow for skill/knowledge development through advice, coaching, and training opportunities.
- Determine process improvements, best practices, and develop new processes.
- Work in close partnership with cross-functional teams and management.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field.
- Minimum 6 years of programming experience.
- Broad experience designing, programming, and implementing large information systems.
- Ability to provide in-depth evaluation and analysis of unique complex technological issues.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent organization and time management skills.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Demonstrated ability to lead others.
- Ability to exercise discretion and independent judgment in the performance of duties.
- Strong SQL knowledge including typical DBA tasks such as performance tuning and troubleshooting
- Expert level knowledge of C#, Angular, React, .Net, MS Dev Ops
- Agile practitioner
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- Software Enginner
- Developer
- C#
- Angular