Senior Software Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Purpose:

Our client is looking for a senior software engineer to design and implement new systems and features, as well as modify and maintain existing systems for adaptation to business and/or technology changes. The senior software engineer engages directly with IT management, development teams, executive, technical delivery teams, and vendors to ensure the successful design, development, and delivery of technology-based solutions.

To be successful as a senior software engineer, you should be able to drive the software change and release management processes, assisting with the overall maturity of the software development lifecycle. Ultimately, a top-notch senior software engineer will ensure that software deliverables comply with quality standards and are completed on time.

Responsibilities

Serve as a technical lead contributing to and directing the efforts of development teams, including internal and external team members.

Contribute to the ongoing evolution of the existing content supply portfolio of applications and services.

Design, develop, modify, implement, and support software components anywhere in the software stack.

Determine root cause for the most complex software issues and develop practical, efficient, and permanent technical solutions.

Remain current on new technologies and available vendor packages; evaluate and make recommendations, as necessary.

Assist in task planning, estimation, scheduling, and staffing.

Mentor Software Engineers to allow for skill/knowledge development through advice, coaching, and training opportunities.

Determine process improvements, best practices, and develop new processes.

Work in close partnership with cross-functional teams and management.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field.

Minimum 6 years of programming experience.

Broad experience designing, programming, and implementing large information systems.

Ability to provide in-depth evaluation and analysis of unique complex technological issues.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent organization and time management skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to lead others.

Ability to exercise discretion and independent judgment in the performance of duties.

Strong SQL knowledge including typical DBA tasks such as performance tuning and troubleshooting

Expert level knowledge of C#, Angular, React, .Net, MS Dev Ops

Agile practitioner

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

Software Enginner

Developer

C#

Angular

