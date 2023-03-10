Senior Test Analyst

Mar 10, 2023

We are recruiting for a Senior Test Analyst to join our dynamic team in a hybrid work environment located in Cape Town.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • IT Related Degree/ Diploma

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • API and Web Service testing (Soap UI, Postman).

  • Integration Platform testing.

  • Black and White box testing (back-end testing).

  • Web Based on Application testing.

  • Mobile application testing.

  • Strong SQL.

  • Full STLC Testing experience.

  • Strong experience in ISTQB Standards and techniques.

  • Experience using DevOps – Azzure tool for testing.

  • Experience working with an Agile team, development methodology, and collaboration tools (e.g. Jira, Xray, Confluence).

  • Experience working with HP ALM (QC).

  • Ability to communicate well with internal stakeholders.

Work environment:

  • Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

