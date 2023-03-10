We are looking for a Senior test analyst to join our Cape Town-based team (hybrid way of work).
Minimum of 7+ years relevant experience with
- API & Web Service testing (Soap UI, Postman).
- Integration Platform testing.
- Black & White box testing (back-end testing).
- Web Based on Application testing.
- Mobile application testing (bonus).
- Strong SQL.
- Full STLC Testing experience.
- Strong experience in ISTQB Standards & techniques.
- Experience using Azure DevOps tool for testing.
- Experience working with an agile team, development methodology & collaboration tools (e.g. Jira, Xray, Confluence).
- Experience working with HP ALM (QC).
- Ability to communicate well with internal stakeholders.
Further details:
Location: Cape Town
Contract position (Hybrid)
Senior level (7+ years)
Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications
If you are excited about a new challenge, please get in contact.
Desired Skills:
- API
- Test Analysis
- SQL
- Postman
- SOAP UI