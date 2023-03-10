Senior Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Senior test analyst to join our Cape Town-based team (hybrid way of work).

Minimum of 7+ years relevant experience with

API & Web Service testing (Soap UI, Postman).

Integration Platform testing.

Black & White box testing (back-end testing).

Web Based on Application testing.

Mobile application testing (bonus).

Strong SQL.

Full STLC Testing experience.

Strong experience in ISTQB Standards & techniques.

Experience using Azure DevOps tool for testing.

Experience working with an agile team, development methodology & collaboration tools (e.g. Jira, Xray, Confluence).

Experience working with HP ALM (QC).

Ability to communicate well with internal stakeholders.

Further details:

Location: Cape Town

Contract position (Hybrid)

Senior level (7+ years)

Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications

If you are excited about a new challenge, please get in contact.

Desired Skills:

API

Test Analysis

SQL

Postman

SOAP UI

