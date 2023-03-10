Service Desk Agent – Gauteng Randburg

We are searching for a Service Desk Agent to join the infrastructure services on a 3 year contract.

Role Objective: Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

A+

N+

Preferred Qualifications:

ITIL v3 or ITIL 4

Experience required:

1-2 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment

1-2 Years’ Customer service experience

1-2 Years’ experience in First call resolution

Duties/Responsibilities:

Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.

Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.

Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.

Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.

Work environment:

Remote Work

Office is Open Plan

Physical demands:

Sitting

Travel:

To the office in the event of power outages or bad network from home

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

