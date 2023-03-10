SharePoint Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Mar 10, 2023

Responsibilities

  • Lead and participate in all phases of the software application development life cycle
  • Solution architecture and design, development, configuration, testing, release and maintenance of internal and external web-based software systems
  • Lead and make design decisions to create innovative, elegant and re-usable software systems
  • Develop key components and modules
  • Collaborate with Management to constantly improve and enforce the software development process
  • Work closely with developers, product managers and ensure the release of high-quality products
  • Draft reports and correspondence to facilitate the functioning of the Branch
  • Mentor junior colleagues

Requirements:

  • Minimum relevant Bachelor’s degree or equivalent
  • Minimum five (5) years’ SharePoint Development experience
  • IT experience in application software development, of which at least three (3) years are in a service-oriented and object-oriented development environment
  • Designed and developed SharePoint software solutions in a Team Foundation Server (TFS) environment.

Technologies

  • Microsoft Visual Studio
  • SharePoint Designer
  • SharePoint Server
  • .Net Framework
  • WSP solution package
  • Visual Web parts
  • SharePoint branding
  • C#
  • SQL Server Reporting Services
  • JavaScript
  • CSS

Desired Skills:

  • Sharepoint
  • .Net
  • Visual Studio

