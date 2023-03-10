SharePoint Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Responsibilities
- Lead and participate in all phases of the software application development life cycle
- Solution architecture and design, development, configuration, testing, release and maintenance of internal and external web-based software systems
- Lead and make design decisions to create innovative, elegant and re-usable software systems
- Develop key components and modules
- Collaborate with Management to constantly improve and enforce the software development process
- Work closely with developers, product managers and ensure the release of high-quality products
- Draft reports and correspondence to facilitate the functioning of the Branch
- Mentor junior colleagues
Requirements:
- Minimum relevant Bachelor’s degree or equivalent
- Minimum five (5) years’ SharePoint Development experience
- IT experience in application software development, of which at least three (3) years are in a service-oriented and object-oriented development environment
- Designed and developed SharePoint software solutions in a Team Foundation Server (TFS) environment.
Technologies
- Microsoft Visual Studio
- SharePoint Designer
- SharePoint Server
- .Net Framework
- WSP solution package
- Visual Web parts
- SharePoint branding
- C#
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- JavaScript
- CSS
Desired Skills:
- Sharepoint
- .Net
- Visual Studio