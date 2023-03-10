Software Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

We are recruiting a Software Developer on behalf of an established company to design, develop or upgrade software systems as well as implementing and maintaining bespoke software systems in the HR field. Offices based in JHB but the position is entirely remote if preferred. Small, dynamic team. Great work environment and flexibility.
Minimum Requirements
5+ years’ experience. PHP, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, JQuery, AJAX
Overview of duties
Delivering efficient, bug-free code.
Ensure cross platform compatibly of code.
Designing and modifying database schema’s.
Writing unit test cases.
Perform thorough testing and debugging of code.
Perform front end system testing.
Ensuring all SDLC tasks are documented – capturing, analysis, comments, testing comments, move live instructions etc.
Maintain a source code repository.
Collaborate and support across the team when required.
Consider UI and UX principles for design and delivery.
Develop high-quality software design and architecture.
Handover of system to BA.
Salary Bracket
R40 000 to R50 000 CTC, depending on experience and qualification(s)
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
Employer & Job Benefits:
- software development