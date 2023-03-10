Software Quality Engineer I – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Mar 10, 2023

Our client in the financial services is looking for Software Quality Engineers on a contract basis.
You job will be to use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the
overall quality of the solution.
Key Responsibilities:

  • Reinforce and support the bank’s drive of Agile and nWoW’s of working into end to end project and development lifecycles:
  • Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered.
  • Delivery of a well-structure and standard designed, quality assurance solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team.
  • Report status of testing to the squad daily, and manage the resolution of issues timeously to avoid unplanned expenses which could result in late delivery and stability issues once operational.
  • Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients.
  • Embrace collaboration and customer centred service design philosophies, to ensure quality, collaboration and customer focus are central focuses:
  • Work closely with QA Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client.
  • Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owner and other Stakeholders though honest communication which align to the Nedbank Values.
  • Liaise with Stakeholders across Group Technology to build a network that will align to now.
  • Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks and overall platform.
  • Drive sound technical Quality Assurance practices, methods and a culture of quality across the business:
  • Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.
  • Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution.
  • Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.
  • Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.
  • Apply technical quality assurance skills to contribute to business excellence and success:
  • Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.
  • Contribute to the Nedbank Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).
  • Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.
  • Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

Tools include: Selenium / Appium / Healenium / RestAssured, using Java language with IntelliJ IDE. Optional ISTQB certification.

Skills:

  • Agile Concepts
  • Agile Development
  • Java Development with J2EE and/or Springboot Knowledge
  • Object Orientation
  • Testing Principles and Processes

3-5 Years experience

Desired Skills:

  • Quality Engineer
  • Software Engineer
  • QA

