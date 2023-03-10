Software Quality Engineer I

Our client in the financial services is looking for Software Quality Engineers on a contract basis.
You job will be to use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the
overall quality of the solution.
Key Responsibilities:
- Reinforce and support the bank’s drive of Agile and nWoW’s of working into end to end project and development lifecycles:
- Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered.
- Delivery of a well-structure and standard designed, quality assurance solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team.
- Report status of testing to the squad daily, and manage the resolution of issues timeously to avoid unplanned expenses which could result in late delivery and stability issues once operational.
- Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients.
- Embrace collaboration and customer centred service design philosophies, to ensure quality, collaboration and customer focus are central focuses:
- Work closely with QA Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client.
- Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owner and other Stakeholders though honest communication which align to the Nedbank Values.
- Liaise with Stakeholders across Group Technology to build a network that will align to now.
- Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks and overall platform.
- Drive sound technical Quality Assurance practices, methods and a culture of quality across the business:
- Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.
- Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution.
- Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.
- Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.
- Apply technical quality assurance skills to contribute to business excellence and success:
- Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.
- Contribute to the Nedbank Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.
- Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.
Tools include: Selenium / Appium / Healenium / RestAssured, using Java language with IntelliJ IDE. Optional ISTQB certification.
Skills:
- Agile Concepts
- Agile Development
- Java Development with J2EE and/or Springboot Knowledge
- Object Orientation
- Testing Principles and Processes
3-5 Years experience
Desired Skills:
- Quality Engineer
- Software Engineer
- QA