Software Tester

-Create and execute software test plans

Maintain documentation of test results to assist in debugging and modification of software

Analyze test results to ensure existing functionality and recommend corrective action

Test system modifications to prepare for implementation

Execute testing programs that address areas such as database impacts, softwarescenarios, regression testing, negative testing, error or bug retests, or usability

Document software defects, using a bug tracking system, and report defects tosoftware developers

Participate in product design reviews to provide input on functional requirements,product designs, schedules, or potential problems

Participate in the process of assessing how clients are performing, getting userrequirements and conducting research and analysis in order to come up with solutionsto business problems and help to introduce these solutions to businesses and theirclients

Assist in revision of software documentation to ensure technical accuracy, compliance,or completeness, or to mitigate risks

Collaborate with fellow software testers develop test plans and new approaches forseeking out bugs and exploits in end-user-facing applications

Desired Skills:

Software Testing

life insurance

business analytics

About The Employer:

We are looking for a detail-oriented, vibrant, experienced and passionate

Software Tester to join our team. This role is integral in collaborating with other technical team

members and ensuring the maintenance of quality assurance of our software development

products and deployment. As a Software Tester, you will also work to optimize our user’s

experience.

