-Create and execute software test plans
Maintain documentation of test results to assist in debugging and modification of software
Analyze test results to ensure existing functionality and recommend corrective action
Test system modifications to prepare for implementation
Execute testing programs that address areas such as database impacts, softwarescenarios, regression testing, negative testing, error or bug retests, or usability
Document software defects, using a bug tracking system, and report defects tosoftware developers
Participate in product design reviews to provide input on functional requirements,product designs, schedules, or potential problems
Participate in the process of assessing how clients are performing, getting userrequirements and conducting research and analysis in order to come up with solutionsto business problems and help to introduce these solutions to businesses and theirclients
Assist in revision of software documentation to ensure technical accuracy, compliance,or completeness, or to mitigate risks
Collaborate with fellow software testers develop test plans and new approaches forseeking out bugs and exploits in end-user-facing applications
Desired Skills:
- Software Testing
- life insurance
- business analytics
About The Employer:
We are looking for a detail-oriented, vibrant, experienced and passionate
Software Tester to join our team. This role is integral in collaborating with other technical team
members and ensuring the maintenance of quality assurance of our software development
products and deployment. As a Software Tester, you will also work to optimize our user’s
experience.