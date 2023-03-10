We are recruiting a Support Engineer for a client site in Kempton Park (Logistics Firm).
Minimum Requirements
3+ years’ work experience in Network, Desktop and Server Support
Comptia A+
MCSE or MCSA
Drivers licence and own reliable vehicle
Strong in Windows 788.10
Strong proficiency in Server [Phone Number Removed]; R2
Strong in Office [Phone Number Removed];
Strong understanding and experience in Office 365
Microsoft Exchange proficiency crucial.
Basic Printer Support knowledge.
Experience in Virtual infrastructure and platforms.
Networking experience and understanding.
Duties
Hardware/Software troubleshooting.
Dealing with vendors and suppliers.
Ordering of equipment/stock.
Active Directory Setup, Configuration and Management – Group Policy Implementation, user management, OU’s and Password management.
Site Infrastructure and Network Layout Documentation.
Helpdesk Management and call closure.
Client management.
Salary Bracket
R20 000 to R25 000 per month CTC depending on experience and qualifications
Desired Skills:
- hardware
- software
- network