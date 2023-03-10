Support Engineer

We are recruiting a Support Engineer for a client site in Kempton Park (Logistics Firm).

Minimum Requirements

3+ years’ work experience in Network, Desktop and Server Support

Comptia A+

MCSE or MCSA

Drivers licence and own reliable vehicle

Strong in Windows 788.10

Strong proficiency in Server [Phone Number Removed]; R2

Strong in Office [Phone Number Removed];

Strong understanding and experience in Office 365

Microsoft Exchange proficiency crucial.

Basic Printer Support knowledge.

Experience in Virtual infrastructure and platforms.

Networking experience and understanding.

Duties

Hardware/Software troubleshooting.

Dealing with vendors and suppliers.

Ordering of equipment/stock.

Active Directory Setup, Configuration and Management – Group Policy Implementation, user management, OU’s and Password management.

Site Infrastructure and Network Layout Documentation.

Helpdesk Management and call closure.

Client management.

Salary Bracket

R20 000 to R25 000 per month CTC depending on experience and qualifications

Desired Skills:

hardware

software

network

Learn more/Apply for this position