Technical Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Technical Specialist required to join a well-established firm in JHB.

Minimum Requirements

Technical 3 year degree or 4 year degree in electrical engineer or similar

Knowledge and working experience on sites

Technically savvy person – must be inclined to a more technical aspect of engineering.

Duties

The successful candidate will be trained up in the products sold (specifically Delta Rectifiers)

Candidate is expected to become extremely well versed in all technical aspects of the products.

Oversee the installation of products at site and ensure it is done correctly and to specification.

Configure and setup the products when they are installed.

Attend trainings and enhance knowledge on product.

Be available as the first line of support on any technical issue that a client may need and assist client in getting system up and running.

Test new products and try to integrate new technologies.

Create standard configurations and profiles for clients.

Assist in the design of solutions to the sales persons.

At a later stage the person will be expected to provide training to clients and internally.

Salary Bracket

R40, 000 to R65, 000 per month CTC depending on experience, qualifications

Desired Skills:

rectifier

