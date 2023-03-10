Test Analyst at Humankind – Gauteng Rosebank

Ensures the functional readiness of computer software and hardware products before they go to market.

Design, develop and administer a series of tests and evaluations that identify any potential issues with the product before its general release.

Manual and Automatic testing.

Desired Skills:

Testing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

We specialize in the financial services industry, legal and data sectors, and assist organisations to be fully equipped for the future.

Learn more/Apply for this position