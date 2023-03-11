Developer/Feature Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Developer / Feature Analyst (Tax Developer).
Essence of the Role/Core Function:
- Power BI.
- Business Analysis Skills.
- Finance and Tax Knowledge.
- Have practical knowledge of T-SQL (5 years +).
- Exposure and knowledge of Oracle, DB2, MySQL, and PostgreSQL will be an advantage.
- Have practical experience of SQL Server Database Engine (5 years +).
- Have practical experience of MS SSIS ETL software (5 years +).
- Knowledge of MS SSAS OLAP software would add an advantage.
- Have practical experience of MS Visual Studio Data Tools (5 years +).
- Experience in a SQL Developer / Data Analysis / DBA / SQL development / SQL. implementation Role (Beneficial)
- Must be able to create SQL tables, functions, joins, queries, and stored procedures (Required).
- Must be able to source data from different repositories.
- Must be fully acquainted with Microsoft SQL Server repository.
- Must have knowledge of Data Lake would be an advantage.
- Must have the ability to source data from any repository in an appropriate manner with the appropriate application.
Qualification:
- IT Degree
- Matric (Required)
- SQL certifications would be an advantage
- 3-5 Years development experience within a SQL data lake and warehouse environment within the Financial Sector
- Knowledge of SAFe Agile and Jira would be advantage
Desired Skills:
- T-SQL
- SQL Server
- PowerBi
- Business Analysis
- Tax